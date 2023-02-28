Why is the concept of '15-Minute Cities' mired in conspiracy theories? | Explainer | Oneindia News

As the entire world moves towards a more friendlier…and more accessible approach in all walks of life, an urban planning concept has now become the subject of numerous conspiracy theories.

And a debate is raging about that particular concept.

Infact, if you have been spending time on social media for a reasonable period of time everyday, you must have come across the debate around the concept of ’15 Minute Cities’.

Although the concept in itself seems to be beneficial, but it has also sparked outrage… and is facing backlash because of the concerns that it will be like a real-life jail for everyone….a jail in which your freedom will be severely restricted and curtailed.

Very recently, UK member of parliament Nick Fletcher had ignited a huge protest after stating that those cities "will take away personal freedoms".

Fletcher had gone to the extent of calling for a "debate on the international socialist concept of so-called 15-minute cities and 20-minute neighbourhoods".

Today, in this video we break down what are these so called 15 minute cities and why the concept has sparked outrage.

