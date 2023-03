Matt Gaetz GRILLS Defense Inspector General on Ukraine Aid!

GAETZ to DOD Inspector General Robert Storch: "I think everyone watching this could see that if you could testify to [proper U.S. oversight of Ukraine aid], you would.

You're citing a classified report.

I don't know why that report is classified.

The American people deserve to know if the 1996 law requiring oversight is being followed or not.

You can't testify that it is being followed, and so I think they can draw reasonable conclusions from that."