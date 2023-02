Missing couple arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as police search for their missing baby.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford says while he still hopes to find the baby safe and well, he must now consider the possibility the infant has come to harm.

Report by Alibhaiz.

