Dave Grohl Barbecues for 450 Homeless People

TMZ reports that Grohl went to The Hope Mission in L.A.

Near midnight on Feb.

22 with overnight gear and a meat smoker.

He then smoked meat for 14 hours and let it rest for two hours.

His efforts resulted in smoked ribs, pork butt and brisket.

Side dishes included cabbage, coleslaw and beans.

The food was enough to feed 450 homeless people and 50 staff members.

Grohl handled all the expenses.

The Hope Mission's CEO, Rowan Vansleve, praised Grohl for his efforts.

In the middle of our 350 mile run to end homelessness, we got the coolest video ever from Dave Grohl, of the Foo Fighters.

, Rowan Vansleve, CEO of The Hope Mission, via statement.

Not only did I wish us luck, but he cooked for hundreds of people who live in our shelters in the middle of one of the worst storms, Rowan Vansleve, CEO of The Hope Mission, via statement.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters have announced three more headlining shows in addition to the festival gigs they have lined up.

They have yet to reveal who will be playing drums after the untimely death of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

