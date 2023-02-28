American Hunter | Episode 4 | The North American Model of Conservation
On the brink of America becoming a very different place than we enjoy today, a brave group of hunters found a way to change history.

In order to understand the sea change in the American experience, you first have to know something about, what many consider to be, the nation&apos;s most remarkable president, Teddy Roosevelt.

As president, he was uniquely qualified to lead the nation into the 20th century, and uniquely talented to inaugurate a new model of the American presidency in a complex and rapidly changing global world.