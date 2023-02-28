American Hunter | Episode 4 | The North American Model of Conservation

On the brink of America becoming a very different place than we enjoy today, a brave group of hunters found a way to change history.

In order to understand the sea change in the American experience, you first have to know something about, what many consider to be, the nation's most remarkable president, Teddy Roosevelt.

As president, he was uniquely qualified to lead the nation into the 20th century, and uniquely talented to inaugurate a new model of the American presidency in a complex and rapidly changing global world.