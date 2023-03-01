My Happy Ending Movie

My Happy Ending Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Andie MacDowell stars as a famous actor who goes incognito to seek treatment for a medical issue.

While at the hospital, she meets three unique and remarkable women -- an aging rocker, a young mother, and a forever single retired schoolteacher.

Together, they help her face adversity with humor and camaraderie while coaching her for the most challenging role she has ever played…herself.

Director Tal Granit, Sharon Maymon Writers Rona Tamir Actors Andie MacDowell, Miriam Margolyes, Sally Phillips, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Cullen, Michell Greenidge, Tamsin Greig, David Walliams Genre Drama Run Time 1 hour 29 minutes