Greece Train Crash: At least 26 dead, 85 injured | Oneindia News

Rescue workers are in a desperate search for survivors after a head-on collision between two trains in northern Greece killed dozens of people and injured scores.

The Greek Fire Service said Wednesday that at least 26 people had been killed and more than 85 injured when a passenger train carrying more than 350 people collided with a freight train on Tuesday evening, shortly before midnight local time, in the area of Tempi, central Greece, near the city of Larissa.

