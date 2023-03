Indian EAM S Jaishankar says no G20 joint statement due to Russia-Ukraine war | Oneindia News

EAM S Jaishankar said that no consensus among G20 members due to the Russia-Ukraine war; Greece train crash: Protests erupt over disaster while transport minister resigns; US to provide $619 million weapons to Taiwan amid alleged Chinese incursions; UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose their house on Windsor Estate, the pair without a UK base.

