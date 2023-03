Bola Ahmed Tinubu elected as Nigeria's president; succeeds Muhammadu Buhari | Oneindia News

Bola Tinubu has won a tight race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari as the next president of Nigeria.

According to final election results, the 70-year-old fulfilled his ‘lifelong’ goal by winning the presidency of Africa’s most populous nation with 8.8 million votes.

Despite lingering questions about his health and past corruption allegations, the two-time Lagos governor will succeed Buhari, a former army general he brags of helping put into power.

