PM backs Covid inquiry after Hancock WhatsApp leaks

Rishi Sunak defends the official coronavirus inquiry as the "right way" to scrutinise the handling of the pandemic after the extraordinary leak of Matt Hancock's text messages.

The prime minister urges people not to focus on "piecemeal bits of information" after more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages were handed to the Daily Telegraph.

Report by Blairm.

