UNGOVERNED 3.1.23: ZELENSKYY SAYS "AMERICAN SONS AND DAUGHTERS" WILL HAVE TO FIGHT IN WAR !

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy, who continues to push for escalation, says America will have to send its "sons and daughters" to fight in the war.

Incumbent Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses re-election bid and fails to advance to runoff.

CNN Ratings hit 10 year low in February.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also believes COVID came from a lab.

Biden Admin is pushing to reauthorize FISA surveillance powers before they expire at the end of the year.