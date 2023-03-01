Eli Lilly Caps Insulin Cost at $35 a Month

Eli Lilly Caps Insulin Cost , at $35 a Month.

NBC News reports that the drugmaker made the announcement on March 1.

The change comes a month after a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act imposed a similar cap for seniors with Medicare.

Experts say other U.S. insulin makers could follow Eli Lilly's direction in capping the cost of the life-saving medication.

Those with private insurance will have immediate access to the lower cost.

People without insurance can join Eli Lilly's copay assistance program to be eligible.

A company spokesperson said all of its insulin products are covered under the cap.

Drugmakers have long been scrutinized for their high insulin costs.

According to public policy think tank the Rand Corporation, the average price of a vial of insulin in America in 2018 was $98.70.

The American Diabetes Association reports that approximately 8.4 million people across the country rely on insulin.

Three out of 10 diabetics use Eli Lilly products.