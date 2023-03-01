LIVE NFL Combine News: Jalen Carter Latest + Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Jalen Ramsey Updates

NFL Daily is LIVE on Wednesday, March 1 breaking down the latest news from the 2023 NFL Combine as well as NFL free agency rumors.

Potential #1 overall pick Jalen Carter has a warrant out for his arrest for his involvement in a fatal car crash on January 15th that killed a Georgia staff member and a teammate.

Chat Sports host Will Scott details the arrest warrant as well as Carter’s statement on the show.

Aaron Rodgers, meanwhile, has spoken for the first time since his darkness retreat.

What are the Packers QBs' plans?

Keenan Allen and Derek Carr updates are also featured on the show.