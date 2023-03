THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH Movie

THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It is said that every investigator has a crime that haunts them, a case that hurts him more than the others, without him necessarily knowing why.

For Yohan that case is the murder of Clara.

Director: Dominik Moll Writers: Pauline Guéna, Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll Stars: Bastien Bouillon, Bouli Lanners, Théo Cholbi