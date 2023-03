Daisy Jones and The Six's Sam Claflin opens up on struggle of 'art/family' balance

Daisy Jones And The Six's Sam Claflin has revealed he relates to his character Billy Dunne as he's also struggled with balancing his family and work life in the past.

The actor, who is a father-of-two, split from actress wife Laura Haddock in 2019 after six years of marriage, with the pair continuing to have a cordial relationship as they raise their children together.

Daisy Jones and The Six launches Friday 3 March, with new episodes every week through to 24 March on Prime Video.