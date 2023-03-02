Travis Scott caught on camera howling ‘Back the f*** up’ at DJ before alleged nightclub assault

Travis Scott was filmed screaming “Back the f*** up” at a DJ before he allegedly punched a sound engineer aged in his 50s in the face and damaged $12,000 of equipment at a New York nightclub.
