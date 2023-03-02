Manchester Arena terror attack ‘might have been prevented’

The Manchester Arena terror attack “might have been prevented” if intelligence service MI5 had acted on key intelligence, an inquiry has found.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured in a suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22nd 2017.

Sir John Saunders’ report said 22-year-old Salman Abedi was radicalised in Libya, where it is “probable” he got training or help in how to build a bomb.

Report by Jonesia.

