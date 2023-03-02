The Manchester Arena terror attack “might have been prevented” if intelligence service MI5 had acted on key intelligence, an inquiry has found.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured in a suicide attack at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22nd 2017.
Sir John Saunders’ report said 22-year-old Salman Abedi was radicalised in Libya, where it is “probable” he got training or help in how to build a bomb.
Report by Jonesia.
