COVID Lab Leak Evidence: Escaped Chinese Virologist Dr. Li-meng Yan & Brian O'Shea – Ask Dr. Drew

Internal emails between Dr. Fauci and world health experts expose the frantic rush to respond to the growing threat of a global pandemic in early 2020 – and they reveal new evidence to support the theory that COVID-19 originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.

Why did the media and Big Tech work so hard to suppress the lab leak theory if the experts were actively debating it behind-the-scenes?

Brian O'Shea (an intelligence operations specialist & private investigator) joins Dr. Li-meng Yan (a virologist who escaped from China) to dig in to the latest evidence, unredacted emails between Dr. Fauci in the pandemic's earliest days, and to explore the terrifying possibility that the virus was leaked intentionally.