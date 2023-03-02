Egyptologists Uncover Hidden Corridor Within the Great Pyramid of Giza

'The Independent' reports that a 30-foot-long hidden corridor has been discovered near the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

On March 2, Egyptian officials said the mysterious tunnel found in the 4,500-year-old megalith could lead to further findings.

Located above the main entrance, the tunnel was detected as part of a scanning project using non-invasive infrared thermography to 'see' inside the ancient pyramid.

Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the corridor was likely meant to redistribute the pyramid's massive weight.

We’re going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do ... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor, Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, via 'The Independent'.

According to an article published in 'Nature,' the discovery may yield knowledge regarding the construction of the pyramid.

The discovery could also shed light on the purpose of a gabled limestone structure built just outside of the corridor.

The Pharaoh Khufu, otherwise known as Cheops, who reigned around 2560 B.C., is credited with the construction of the Great Pyramid.

Towering over Giza, the pyramid stands 479 feet tall and was the tallest structure built by humans until construction of the Eiffel Tower in 1889.

The massive monument is also the last surviving wonder of the ancient world.

'The Independent' reports that experts remain divided over the construction of Egypt's pyramids.

New discoveries are often of great interest to both scholars and the public.