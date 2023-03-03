Chinese tech-firms explore web3 partnerships with blockchain innovators | The Crypto Mile Weekly

This week's The Crypto Mile Weekly Update sees our host Brian McGleenon dissect the current health of the cryptocurrency market.

In recent week's the crypto-market has been buoyed by a wave of new-found enthusiasm for blockchain innovation and digital assets from within China, as Beijing shows signs of softening its stance towards this emerging sector.

The episode also takes a look at the recent disappearance of a cryptocurrency project that was once involved in all-party parliamentary groups in the UK's House of Lords.

Then we check in on new web3 partnerships between Chinese tech-firms and blockchain networks, such as Polygon.