Sonia Gandhi gets admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital; condition stable, says doctors | Oneindia News

Sonia Gandhi gets admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital with fever, her condition is reported to be stable; Rahul Gandhi claims Pegasus was used to spy on him in Cambridge University speech; NE elections: BJP wins in Nagaland & Tripura; reunites with NPP in Meghalaya; Karnataka BJP MLA, Madal Virupakshappa’s son arrested for taking bribe, 6 crore recovered from home.

