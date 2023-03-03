Starmer: Windsor Framework a ‘real opportunity’ for Stormont

Sir Keir Starmer has said he believes Rishi Sunak's latest Brexit deal - dubbed the Windsor Framework - is a "real opportunity" to break the stalemate at Stormont.

Answering questions from school pupils during a visit to Northern Ireland, the Labour leader said: "It is a compromise, that's the nature of any agreement but if it gives us the space to move forward, which I think it will, if it leads to Stormont running again, I think that's really good." Report by Buseld.

