Starmer avoids giving timeline of Gray appointment

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has avoided giving details of when talks began with 'partygate' report author Sue Gray over her appointment as his new chief of staff.

Some Conservatives, including Boris Johnson, have questioned whether the move undermines the integrity of her high-profile report.

Sir Keir said he had been looking for a chief of staff for "some time" but refused to be drawn on a specific timeline.

Report by Buseld.

