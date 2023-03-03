Johnson 'trying to wriggle out' of partygate findings, says Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey has said Boris Johnson "has not a leg to stand on" in his criticism of Sue Gray's appointment as Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff.

The former PM alleged on Friday that the move could undermine the integrity of Ms Gray's report into Downing Street parties during the covid pandemic.

But Leader of the Liberal Democrats said: "Boris Johnson's trying to wriggle out of everything … frankly we didn't need the Sue Gray report, we knew, everybody knew, that Boris Johnson was misleading Parliament." Report by Buseld.

