Hiking & Exploring a Volcanic Lava Rock River Forest PARADISE in Central Oregon 4K!

This was a day-hike in Central Oregon, Deschutes National Forest, starting at Meadow Day Use Area Trailhead and hiking to Lava Island, Big Eddy, Aspen, and then Dillon Falls along the Shoreline of Deschutes River as an Out and Back hiking approximately 8 miles with only a couple hundred feet elevation gain.

I call this the "Northern Half" of Upper Deschutes River Hiking (the "Southern Half" starts at Sun Lava Path Trailhead and goes to Benham Falls and then also Dillon Falls, also approximately 8 miles).

The temperature was in the 30's when I started and it rained heavily intermittently with occasional sunbreaks and a rainbow.

This was hiked on 5/6/2022 and there were of course NO Mosquitoes.

As far as road conditions, it's highway and then a relatively well maintained road to the parking lot.

In my opinion, the road most definitely DOES NOT require 4-Wheel Drive, however do watch for road conditions, particularly snow/ice depending on the time of year.