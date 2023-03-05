Farmers Protest EU in Brussels; Turkey: Dog Rescued 23 Days After Quake; World News 3/5/23

World News Report- Farmers have paralyzed the city of Brussels as thousands of tractors protest about new EU agricultural targets and the forced purchase of farms. NBC Journalist Keir Simmons explains that most Crimeans are pro-Russia, it will be difficult to retake, and retaking it would escalate a war with Russia: "When Victoria Nuland talks about, at the very least, we want Crimea demilitarized, I wonder how on earth does that happen?" Neil Oliver delivers another fantastic and biting monologue this week.

"Neil Oliver: A permanent record of the most shameful dereliction of duty by any generation of so-called journalists is still there.

UK's Matt Hancock in hot water after government tweets surface & Nigel Farage delivers powerful freedom speech at CPAC.

All this and much more on this week's World News Top Stories!