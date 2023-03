School Shines Spotlight on CROWN Act...Ignores Education Woes

“When it comes to black students in math, 70% are below grade level.

And we want to focus on hair.” It doesn't add up for Shemeka Michelle.

The first lady of "Fearless" shares her experience with the female-led public school system in Durham, North Carolina, which is carving out time to celebrate the “CROWN Act” and uphold the rights of black girls to wear their natural hair while failing to turn out kids who can read or do math.