Tamil actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar makes a shocking reveal in an interview | Oneindia News

Tamil actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has revealed her father sexually abused her at the age of eight.

Khushbu Sundar is a member of the BJP national executive committee.

She has worked as an actor, film producer, and television presenter.

