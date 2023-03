Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother arrives at court ahead of murder trial

Cheryl Korbel, the mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the nine-year-old girl shot on the doorstep of her home in Liverpool last August, arrives at court as Thomas Cashman goes on trial for her murder.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn