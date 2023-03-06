Stand-up comedians 'fight with words' in wartime Kyiv

In Ukraine, a country that elected former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky as president, it didn't take long for the stand-up scene to reboot in the wake of Russia's invasion.

But the jokes are not quite the same anymore.

"All my humour is built on my personal experiences" says Maryna Voytsekhovska "and at the moment, the war absorbs all of our lives, so my jokes also revolve around it".

Ivan Zhornokley, a comedy night organiser explains that his events "show that we are laughing and therefore we are not surrendering."