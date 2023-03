Malaysian towns flooded as tens of thousands forced to flee rising waters

The Malaysian town of Kota Tinggi in the country’s southern state of Johor remained flooded Saturday after a spate of days-long heavy rain that has swamped scores of populated areas in the Southeast Asian nation, forcing nearly 41,000 people to flee their homes.

"Everywhere here is flooded, I’m unable to go anywhere," laments flood victim Mohammad Arif Hussin.

"I can only stay inside and eat bread."