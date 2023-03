Wagner chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut 'practically surrounded'

In a video posted on Telegram, the chief of the Russian paramilitary group 'Wagner' says his fighters have "practically surrounded" Bakhmut, an eastern Ukrainian city that Moscow's forces have been trying to seize for months.

"If earlier we were fighting against the professional army" says Yevgeny Prigozhin, "we are now increasingly seeing old people and children."