LIVE NFL News: Derek Carr To Saints, Derrick Henry Trade Rumors, NFL Free Agency Rumors

Chat Sports is LIVE ahead of 2023 NFL Free Agency with today’s NFL news & rumors.

The big news of the day comes from the New Orleans Saints, who signed former Raiders QB Derek Carr to a 4-year deal worth $150 million.

This is the first QB domino to fall, and Daniel Jones, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers could soon follow.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag today on running back Tony Pollard, but the Kansas City Chiefs opted not to do the same with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. There’s not just one, but two NFL rumors segments on today’s live show, with the 2nd featuring NFL trade rumors on Derrick Henry, Mac Jones, Leonard Floyd, and the Chicago Bears #1 overall pick.