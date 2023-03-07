HasanAbi reacts to These _ALPHA MALES_ Were Banned from TikTok _ Kurtis Connor

Fresh and Fit run the SELF PROCLAIMED #1 Dating and Men's Improvement Podcast out of Miami, Florida.

These two men started their Youtube career only in the last year and have already amassed a huge following.

Typically they do podcast from finance, working out and basically everything men can benefit in life from.

But it is their later show, in which they bring on some of the most intresting woman you can think of to their podcast that they have gained a huge following from.

Kurtis Conner breaks down a few of these "Alpha Males" best moments and even reviews a part of their book in which they claim to teach how to pick up woman.

Both Fresh, Walter, and Fit, Myron, have had a number of allegations in the past months from woman, friends and even ex-employees so these men have been in hot water now for a minute.

Hasan also finds the Love of his life.

Are these men really what they set out to be?