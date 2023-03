Rishi Sunak sees how the Home Office tackles illegal crossin

Rishi Sunak visits a Home Office Joint Control centre in Dover to see how authorities are dealing with rising numbers of people arriving on UK shores in small boats.

This comes as Home Secretary Suella Braverman announces new legislation to clamp down on illegal immigration to the UK as record numbers of boats arrived at the UK in the last year.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn