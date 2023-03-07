PM announces ‘We will stop the boats’

Prime minister Rishi Sunak declares “if people come here illegally, it will result in their detention and swift removal.” He goes on to say those who cross illegally will be “banned from ever re-entering our country”.

The Prime minister pitches this as a last resort saying “we have tried every other way and it has not worked”.

The controversial policy allows the government to remove most people from the country within one month of arriving on British shores.

Report by Nelsonr.

