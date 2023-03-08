ABT-CUPRA-XE drive Klara Andersson Interview

In her native Sweden, Klara Andersson is busy driving the Tavascan XE on snow and ice.

She’s preparing for her debut as an official ABT-CUPRA-XE driver, on March 11th and 12th in Saudi Arabia at the Desert X-Prix, the event which kicks off the new Extreme E season.

Following her magnificent performance in the final two races of last year’s edition, this young driver will be back in tandem with Nasser Al-Attiyah, with whom she has already proven to be in great harmony, scoring a podium finish in Chile and the team’s first victory in Uruguay.

In this in-depth interview, Klara tells her story and retraces the journey that has made her a rising star in motorsport at the age of 23.