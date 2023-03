Combat Kate: Princess dons uniform on army visit

The Princess of Wales visits the 1st Batallion Irish Guards in Salisbury where she battles wintery conditions on the plains to take part in military exercises.

The princess wasn't put off by the weather as she soldiered on in the snow for the first time since being appointed Colonel and is shown how to dress wounds and learns about military combat.

Report by Nelsonr.

