Culture Secretary 'disappointed' with Lineker tweet

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary has spoken in the Commons today about the social media row Gary Lineker has found himself in the middle of.

The Match of the Day presenter tweeted that the government's immigration bill was like that of 1930's Germany.

Answering a question from Sir John Whittingdale if the midterm review would require BBC presenters to be politically impartial, Lucy Frazer expresses her disappointment at the comparison, and says "it is important for the BBC to maintain impartiality".

Report by Rowlandi.

