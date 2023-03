Yellowjackets Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer HD - The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis.

Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.

Season 2 premieres March 24.

Featuring Florence + The Machine ‘Just A Girl’.

Watch Yellowjackets Fridays on Showtime Starring: Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress