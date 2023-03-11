My Kind of Country Season 1

My Kind of Country Season 1 Trailer HD - Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck together on a global search for country music’s next big star in a new kind of competition series.

My Kind of Country premieres March 24, 2023 on Apple TV+ My Kind of Country is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world.

Scouts Allen, Guyton and Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound.

The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

Song: “Different” by Mickey Guyton