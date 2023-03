Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore relations after China brokered peace | Oneindia News

As per Iranian state media reports, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after talks in Beijing between officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

