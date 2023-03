Art of the Schmoose on the Latest Episode of FOX’s Call Me Kat

Watch the official “Art of the Schmoose” clip from the FOX comedy series Call Me Kat Season 3 Episode 17, created by Darlene Hunt.

Call Me Kat Cast: Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant, Cheyenne Jackson and Christopher Rivas Stream Call Me Kat Season 3 now on FOX!