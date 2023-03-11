Hung Up On A Dream Documentary Movie

Hung Up On A Dream Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In their first ever feature documentary nearly sixty years after they met as teenagers before the British Invasion music scene, THE ZOMBIES tell their story of navigating the tumultuous music industry over the decades and making one of the most influential albums of all time, Odessey and Oracle.

“She’s Not There” made them the first British band after The Beatles to reach #1 in the US.

After years of touring and many missteps in the 60s, sadly the band missed out on their biggest moment yet, when “Time of the Season” hit #1 and became a global success, inspiring new generations each year.

The band looks back on their journey, where true friendship led them to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Director : Robert Schwartzman Featuring: Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Hugh Grundy, Paul Atkinson, Steve Rodford, Tom Toomey, Søren Koch Executive Producer: Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman, Rick Krim Producer: Russell Wayne Groves, Robert Schwartzman Cinematographer: Michael Rizzi Editor: Meryl Goodwin Production Designer: Zane Stein and Tim Ferro Sound Designer: Juan Campos Music: The Zombies and Benjamin Messelbeck Country: United States Language: English Runtime: 116 mins Distributor: Utopia