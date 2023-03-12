Saudi-Iranian Deal a Disaster Brought to You by Joe Biden

The only thing that will stop Iran's nuclear program is if it is destroyed and the only country with the guts and determination to destroy it is Israel and Israel can no longer fly over Saudi Arabia to destroy Iranian nukes thanks to this deal.
The only thing that will stop Iran's nuclear program is if it is destroyed and the only country with the guts and determination to destroy it is Israel and Israel can no longer fly over Saudi Arabia to destroy Iranian nukes thanks to this deal.
ViewIran and Saudi Arabia on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions..