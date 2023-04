At Least 36 Dead in Fiery Greek Train Crash

At least 36 people have died and dozens more were injured when a passenger train and a freight train collided head-on.

This happened around midnight about 235 miles north of Athens.

The passenger train held around 350 people, many of them college students returning from a holiday weekend.

As the sun rose, crews combed through the wreckage of what is now Greece’s deadliest rail disaster in 50 years.

An investigation into the cause of this tragedy is ongoing.