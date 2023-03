Hunt: Our best tech companies had money in Silicon Valley UK

Jeremy Hunt says "the UK banking system is extremely secure" as its revealed that HSBC has bought the now-collapsed Silicon Valley Bank UK.

The chancellor reveals that a "number of our most promising and important technology and life science companies" had their money in the bank.

Report by WARDL.

