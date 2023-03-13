Ruth E. Carter Makes Oscar History With Win for 'Wakanda Forever'

Ruth E.

Carter , Makes Oscar History , With Win for 'Wakanda Forever'.

'Variety' reports that Ruth E.

Carter has become the first Black woman to win two Oscar awards.

.

In 2019, Carter became the first Black person to take home the Academy Award for best costume design for her work on Marvel's 'Black Panther.'.

This year, at the 95th annual Academy Awards, she took home the same award for her work on the film's sequel, 'Wakanda Forever.'.

Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a Black woman.

She endure, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film.

She is my mother.

, Ruth E.

Carter, via 'Variety'.

Carter dedicated the win to her mother who recently died and asked the late Chadwick Boseman to watch after her mom.

This is for my mother.

She was 101, Ruth E.

Carter, via 'Variety'.

This past week, Mable Carter became an ancestor.

This film prepared me for this moment.

Chadwick, please take care of Mom.

, Ruth E.

Carter, via 'Variety'.

While making her acceptance speech, Carter also thanked the film's director, Ryan Coogler.

.

Ryan Coogler, Nate Moore, thank you both for your vision.

Together, we are reshaping how culture is represented.

, Ruth E.

Carter, via 'Variety'.

She also thanked the heads of the Marvel family and her team.

.

The Marvel family, Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and their arsenal of genius, thank you.

I share this with many dedicated artists whose hands and hearts helped manifest the costumes of Wakanda and Talokan.

, Ruth E.

Carter, via 'Variety'.

