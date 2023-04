Surekha Yadav: Asia’s first woman loco pilot operates Vande Bharat Express | Know all |Oneindia News

India’s Central Railways said that Asia's first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav has now become the first female to operate the newly-introduced semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express train.

