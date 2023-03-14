INTERVIEW: Freddie Ponton – NATO's Warp Speed Vaccine Disaster in Europe

In this episode of the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio which aired on March 8, 2023, Patrick talks with independent French researcher and journalist Freddie Ponton, about his latest article 'Trojan Horse Behind Europe’s COVID-19 Response – Part 1: Vaccinating Europe With a Military Experimental Biodefense Countermeasure' where he discusses NATO/EU's coordinated military response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the 5th Generation Warfare tactics and other military-grade tools that were used to hide the truth behind the release of a US DoD synthetic bioweapon into the EU under the banner of COVID-19 vaccines.

Freddie also talks about the possibility of the COVID-19 pandemic being a biological hoax orchestrated by a transnational Public Private Partnership, and the mRNA vaccine cartel.

He also touches upon the Nordstream debacle and more.